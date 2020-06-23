Wood County burglaries solved when men allegedly confess, are charged

Passenger Donnell Garner was found to have a small amount of methamphetamine on him, so he was placed in custody. He offered to help the investigators get some of the stolen items back from the storage burglary back, so he was not charged with possession of a controlled substance at that time. Items that were recovered include televisions, a sound bar, a tool box, a box of vinyl albums, and a backpack with various pieces of mail in it.