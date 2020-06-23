Wood County burglaries solved when men allegedly confess, are charged

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men have been charged with multiple counts of burglary of a building after investigators say they confessed to the crime.
The burglaries happened on or around April 12, 2020, according to the arrest affidavit. Investigators with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office stated that Clinton Scott Yale and Donnell Alexander Garner are each charged with six counts of burglary of a building related to ongoing burglaries from Holly Lake Storage.
The storage business burglaries had been reported by owners of three travel trailers and three storage unit burglaries on the property. The investigator at that scene noticed specific tire tracks in the mud near where the burglaries occurred.
On Wednesday, April 15, an investigator was called to an unrelated case at a home in Hawkins. While he was there, Yale arrived in his Dodge truck. His passenger was Garner. Yale has an emergency protective order against him for the home, so was placed in custody for violation of protective order and three other unrelated warrants, the affidavit says.
Inside Yale’s truck, the investigator found drug paraphernalia and items that matched the description of some of the stolen items from the storage unit burglaries, the affidavit states. He also said that the tires on the truck matched the tire tracks left behind on the storage unit property.
Passenger Donnell Garner was found to have a small amount of methamphetamine on him, so he was placed in custody. He offered to help the investigators get some of the stolen items back from the storage burglary back, so he was not charged with possession of a controlled substance at that time. Items that were recovered include televisions, a sound bar, a tool box, a box of vinyl albums, and a backpack with various pieces of mail in it.
When investigators arrested Yale and questioned him, they say he admitted that he was responsible for the six burglaries at the storage business. He said he had gained entry to the storage business because he knew someone who had previously lived in an RV there and he had the gate code to enter.
Both men were charged with six counts of burglary of a building and are in the Wood County Jail.
