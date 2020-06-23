WEBXTRA: Neighbors Helping Neighbors provides free food boxes for families in need

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An organization called Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County is looking for donations to continue proving food boxes for families in need.
The organization provides a free box of food for one family, once a month. Inside this box, some of the items you might find is water, baby formula, canned goods, and more.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez describes how this free program works for Anderson County residents and the donations needed.
They’re open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.