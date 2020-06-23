WEBXTRA: Caldwell Zoo’s new anaconda exhibit opens Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new anaconda exhibit at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler.
Anna, a green anaconda has been at the zoo for 12 years. At 12-feet long and 70 pounds, she’s outgrown her old habitat, according to Yvonne Stainback, curator of birds and reptiles at the Caldwell Zoo.
The exhibit will reopen to the public on Wednesday. The zoo had the new exhibit planned before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the reptile building has been closed since mid March due to virus.
