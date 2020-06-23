Tyler police arrest suspect in shooting incident at City Fuel Express

From the Tyler Police Department
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On June 19, Tyler Police Officers responded to 7205 S. Broadway Ave., City Fuel Express, on a report of a shooting. It was determined that an employee at this location, had been shot in the leg by a suspect while taking the trash out. The suspect then fled the scene and a witness called 911.
Tyler Police Detectives arrived to work the case. Through the investigation, the suspect was identified as Sonjay Rashad Pgese, 17 years of age, from Tyler. A warrant was issued for Pgese for aggravated assault, a 2nd-degree felony.
On June 21, Tyler police officers located and arrested Pgese, who at that time gave false identification. He was booked in to the Smith County Jail on the aggravated assault warrant with a $250,000 bond and for failure to identify as a fugitive from justice with a $2,500 bond.