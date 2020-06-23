Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is shaping up to be a soggy afternoon across our area. Showers and isolated thundershowers are expected for the afternoon. A small portion of Deep East Texas is in a slight risk (level 2/5) for seeing severe weather today with the biggest risk being gusty winds. Be sure to stay weather alert today. Overnight, skies will clear and temperatures will drop to the low 70s. Tomorrow and Thursday, off and on showers are expected with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Friday will be similar to the days before with spotty showers and temperatures near 90 degrees. For your weekend, rain chances will be lower and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Similar conditions will carry over into Monday of next week.