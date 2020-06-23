Smith County judge doesn’t plan to issue order mandating face masks

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Smith County judge does not plan to make it mandatory for people to wear face masks.
“I want to be clear. I do not plan to issue any local order that would mandate individuals to wear masks or to mandate that businesses require their employees or customers to wear masks,” said Judge Nathaniel Moran.
He made the comments during Tuesday morning’s Smith County Commissioners Court meeting — the second meeting the public was allowed to attend in person since March. Residents still have the option to watch the meetings via livestream and to provide public comment via phone.
Moran briefed the court on COVID-19 cases, including the number of active cases, the positivity rate and the results from two recent drive-through and walk-up testing sites.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 177 active cases in Smith County with 51 patients being treated in Smith County hospitals.
The most recent drive-through and walk-up testing was conducted at two Tyler churches during the week of June 15. Results from North Tenneha Church of Christ show 19 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 426 people tested negative. There are 76 test results still pending from that location.
Testing at St. Louis Baptist Church netted 31 positive tests and 722 negative tests, with 129 pending.
Moran also presented data showing the highest number of cases in Smith County are among people 21 to 30 years of old.
Work and family appear to be where people in Smith County are being exposed to COVID-19 the most, according to data from the NET Health.
The court also was presented with data regarding the county’s positivity rates for the past few months.
In April, the county had a positivity rate of 5.59 percent. In May, it was 2.71 percent. So far in June, the county’s positivity rate has increased to 6.04 percent.
The briefing also included an update on COVID-19 cases at the Smith County Jail.
A total of 1,042 inmates have been tested. Sixty-one tested positive, 980 tested negative and one test is pending. There were 10 active cases involving inmates, as of Tuesday morning. One detention officer at the main jail facility currently has COVID-19. Previously, 24 low-risk detention officers had tested positive. They all have recovered, according to the County.
The court also approved the purchase of thermal temperature screening systems for county facilities. The scanners would be placed at the courthouse, jail, annex, Cotton Belt building and one would be used for off-site court doings, according to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks.
Commissioner Terry Phillips raised questions about denying people access to county facilities based on their temperatures readings. A county official said the denial would be no different than current security protocols that allow deputies to turn facility visitors away for not abiding by security procedures.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.