Roofing companies, homeowners may now face criminal penalties for waiving deductibles on roofing repairs, replacements

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A relatively new law makes waiving deductibles for roofing repairs and replacements a crime for companies and possibly home owners.
After the recent damaging hail storms, roofing industry groups are reminding homeowners they should pay the deductible on repairs if their insurance contract calls for that.
The Roofing Contractors Association is warning homeowners, state law says a contractor paid by a property insurance claim violates the law if they allow the property owner to not pay the deductible.
It also says insurance companies can ask for proof a property owner has paid that deductible.
According to the law that took effect last year, a contractor can’t offer to pay or waive the amount of the deductible.
