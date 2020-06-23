Property-tax cut part of proposed Smith County budget

Recognizing the economic hardships that many citizens in Smith County have had to endure through COVID-19, the initial draft budget seeks to lower the property tax rate from 34.5 cents per $100 valuation to 33.5 cents. This decrease is anticipated to be below the No-New-Revenue Rate (formerly known as the “Effective Rate”), though the final calculation of the No-New-Revenue Rate will not be provided to the County until late July.