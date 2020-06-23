East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… An area of Low Pressure, currently to our west, will move Southeastward through the nighttime hours allowing showers and isolated thunderstorms to continue. This low will spread some areas of heavy rainfall/isolated thundershowers across portions of East Texas through tonight. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers should remain in the forecast through the upcoming weekend, but most should only be limited to the afternoon/evening hours. Rainfall totals of 1″-2″ should be expected with a few areas receiving more than that, especially over the southernmost sections of East Texas. As the above mentioned low moves to our East on Wednesday afternoon, a few more rays of sunshine are expected so temperatures should slowly warm back into the lower 90s by the weekend. Partly Cloudy skies are expected by early next week with just a slight chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers.