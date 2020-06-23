EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms will be moving in from the west and northwest during the morning hours with more development this afternoon as a weak cold front moves into East Texas. This front will wash out on top of the region, so no cold air, but the cloud cover and the rain will keep temperatures below average in the mid 80s this afternoon. Chances for rain are likely today and do decrease through the end of the week. However, scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible each afternoon through Friday, so keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will stay below average through the work week and then warm back to the lower 90s with slight chances for rain this weekend.