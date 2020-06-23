At least 5 vehicles involved in wreck at Loop, Highway 110 intersection in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An unknown number of people were injured in a wreck involving at least five vehicles that occurred at the intersection of Loop 323 and State Highway 110 on Tuesday.
Two of the vehicles involved suffered major damage.
Traffic is being slowed and diverted into other lanes around the wreck site, and SH 110 South is completely closed at the loop.
Motorists traveling through that area should expect delays and exercise caution. Be on the lookout for emergency personnel.
