Henderson man dies in overturned trailer in Harrison County

The Preliminary report states that the driver of a 2011 Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer, Aundre Brenard Bagley, 35, was traveling west on Interstate 20 when his front left tire of the truck lost air causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The truck entered the median and rolled while in a side skid causing the cab to strike a tree. According to the report another vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500, driven by Marvin Thomas Cureton, 60, of Kilgore was beside the truck and trailer when it lost control and sustained damage from the towed trailer.