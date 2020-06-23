Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing 36-year-old woman

Jamie Harper, 36, has been missing since June 18. (Source: Family member)
By Gary Bass | June 23, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 12:16 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 36-year-old woman who has been missing since June 18.

“Her family has reported her as a missing person and are fearful for her well-being,” a press release stated.

Jamie Harper was last seen on Thursday, June 18. At the time, she was driving a white 2007, two-door Volvo hatchback in the Harleton area, the press release stated. Her cell phone is turned off, and she has not made any contact with her friends.

Jamie Harper, who has been missing since June 18, was last seen driving a white 2007 Volvo hatchback. (Source: Family member)
Anyone with information about Harper’s whereabouts is urged to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.

