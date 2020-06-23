East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… An area of Low Pressure, currently over North Texas will dive Southeastward through the afternoon/evening hours allowing showers and isolated thunderstorms to form over East Texas this afternoon and evening, continuing to move over the southern sections of East Texas tomorrow morning. This will spread some areas of heavy rainfall/isolated thunderstorms across much of East Texas through this time period. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers should remain in the forecast through the upcoming weekend, but most should only be limited to the late afternoon/evening hours. Rainfall totals of 1″-2″ should be expected with a few areas receiving more than that, especially over the southernmost sections of East Texas. As the above mentioned low moves to our East on Wednesday afternoon, a few more rays of sunshine are expected so temperatures should slowly warm back into the lower 90s by the weekend. Partly Cloudy skies are expected by early next week with just a slight chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers.