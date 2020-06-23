DSHS distributing 13 additional cases of antiviral drug to 8 East Texas hospitals

AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is distributing 13 additional cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to eight hospitals across the East Texas region. These cases have been provided to DSHS through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This is the fifth round of distribution from the federal government. At 368 cases, enough to treat approximately 1,472 patients, this is the largest distribution so far and brings the total cases distributed to Texas hospitals by DSHS to 977.