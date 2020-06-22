WEBXTRA: City of Tyler to host Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Lindsey Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler will host its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Lindsey Park on Saturday, July 4.
The fireworks show will begin after dark, which will be about 9:15 p.m. The City will close the park at 2 p.m. in order to prepare for the fireworks show. The main park gate, located off Spur 364 will be the only entrance open. It will officially open at 2 p.m. and admission is free.
This will be the only entrance open for this event. Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the City will not provide entertainment or concessions and there will not be a kids zone, according to city spokesperson Adriana Rodriguez. Families are encouraged to bring their own refreshments.
The city asks that visitors follow social distancing guidelines, practice proper hygiene and wear a face mask.
Alcohol and private fireworks are prohibited in the park.
