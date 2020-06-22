Upshur Co. sheriff releases name of man charged in fatal Saturday morning shooting

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead in Upshur County.
Dylan Lee Baker, 22, of Gilmer, was arrested at the scene following the shooting that left victim Michael Odom, dead. Baker was charged with Murder and bond was set at $1 million by Justice of the Peace Welch. He is in the Upshur County Jail.
According to officials, deputies responded to a call around 12:15 Saturday morning for reports of a shooting at the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 154 East of Gilmer.
Upon arrival, deputies say they located 29-year-old Michael Odom laying in the driveway of the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Investigators say Odom was transported to Longview Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
