TABC suspends alcohol permit for Longview’s Electric Cowboy for violation of COVID-19 restrictions

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has temporarily suspended the alcohol permits of 17 different bars and restaurants across the state for violation of COVID-19 restrictions. Longview’s Electric Cowboy was one of the bars named on the list.
TABC said the suspensions follow a weekend of undercover operations in what is called Operation Safe Open. They said Operation Safe Open is an effort by TABC agents to inspect businesses across Texas to ensure they’re following protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19. These requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.
“These violations represent a very small number of the 3,500 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we’re grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas.”
“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “I’m incredibly proud of all the TABC employees working to ensure Texas bars and restaurants are able to operate safely. Our goal from the start has been to educate business owners about the requirements of the Governor’s executive order, and our Enforcement, Legal and Communications teams have done outstanding work to keep the industry and the public informed on ways to stay safe while helping to reopen the Texas economy.”
The emergency order for the suspension of permits will last for 30 days.
Click here to read the full TABC press release.
