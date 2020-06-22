Smith County Jail inmate found unresponsive in cell

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 4:44 am, Detention Officers with the Smith County Jail located a jail inmate, Tommy Gene Lindsey – 64, unresponsive in his cell. Inmate Lindsey was housed in a separation cell on special observation due to his behavior.
Smith said jail staff were performing observations at approximately 4:44am and saw the inmate on the floor unresponsive. Jail medical staff responded performing CPR and utilizing the AED until EMS staff arrived. Attempts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. Texas DPS Ranger’s office was notified and is investigating the death. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has also been notified of the death. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Mitch Shamburger responded to the jail and held an inquest. He ordered the body removed to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy.
Per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol, the Texas Rangers were requested to respond to conduct an investigation of this in-custody death. Texas Ranger Chris Baggett is conducting this in-custody death investigation.
Inmate Lindsey had been incarcerated since May 14, 2020 charged with Burglary of a Habitation.
