Longview police investigating death of man found in home as a homicide

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said they are investigating the death of a man found inside a home as a homicide.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the death occurred on June 20 in the 1200 block of Eighth St.
At approximately 10:26 am, police were called to a house to check the welfare of the resident. Officers discovered a deceased male, later identified as 58-year-old Llewellyn Williams of Longview.
The post said based on the preliminary autopsy and evidence located at the scene, William’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
The post said this is an active investigation, and if you have any information on this case, please contact Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org
