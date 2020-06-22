Later, gator! Gregg County law enforcement officers nab ‘dangerous subject’ crossing highway

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With the help of a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies captured an alligator that wandered onto State Highway 135 Sunday evening.
The sheriff’s office posted a picture of the gator on the GCSO Facebook page.
“The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dangerous subject illegal crossing Hwy. 135 this evening,” the Facebook post stated. “The area was surrounded. After a brief foot chase, the suspect was apprehended, and flex cuffs were applied. No injuries were reported.”
The post also gave a “shout out” to the DPS trooper and game warden who assisted in the capture of the alligator.
Lt. Josh Tubb, a spokesman for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, said they decided to post the picture of the alligator because it was such an unusual call. He explained that while they do get calls about alligators, the “gators” often turn out to be things like logs.
The initial 911 call about the alligator came in at about 6:47 p.m. Sunday. Tubb said. The caller said he or she almost hit the alligator in the northbound lane of SH 135.
When GCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they determined that they didn’t need to stop traffic because the alligator had moved far enough off the road that it was no longer in danger of being or a possible safety hazard to motorists.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies waited for the game warden to arrive on the scene, and the game warden helped them capture the alligator. Once the alligator was “in custody,” the game warden took the alligator to a location where he could safely release it.
