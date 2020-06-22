Juneteenth celebration at Longview’s Broughton park

Longview Juneteenth celebration
By Arthur Clayborn and Nahum Lopez | June 22, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 9:42 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There was a day-long celebration of Juneteenth Saturday at Broughton Park in Longview.

The celebration was a family-friendly event packed with food, fun, and demonstrations of the African heritage.

The event started with a peaceful solidarity march in the morning and many who participated wore shirts in memory of George Floyd.

With the state of our country, the celebration this year took on a more thoughtful and meaningful theme.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Healing and Coming Together.”

