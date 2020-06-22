High school athletes get valuable evaluation from AC coaching staff

“We all got cheated,” head coach Jeff Livin said. “We could cry about it but these guys really go their dreams taken away from them. If I was put in their case I would want you to look at me and say, ‘Hey you are good enough or I’d be a lot better going through life knowing that guy I kind of respect says I am not good enough; I can live with that. You don’t have to live with that what if. We want to give everyone an opportunity at these two camps to be seen, evaluated and either put some closure to it or open up an opportunity. "