Fireworks, activities for July 4 in East Texas

The City of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The event will continue as a drive-in only fireworks show. Additional social distancing and hygiene precautions will be taken to help ensure community health and safety. Gates open at 7 p.m., and food trucks and portable restrooms will be available. The festival portion of the event, including the Live Main Stage, vendors, and carnival rides is canceled for 2020.