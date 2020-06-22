East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies for the remainder of the day today with a few showers/thundershowers still possible until just after sunset. A June Cold Front is expected to begin moving into the NW sections of East Texas early tomorrow morning and then the showers/thunderstorms should spread over East Texas throughout the day on Tuesday. So our rain chances on Tuesday will likely be the best we have seen in several weeks with rainfall totals expected to be close to 1″ or even a bit more in a few locations. Rain chances will diminish on Wednesday, but we will still have chances for showers/thundershowers, generally during the afternoon/evening hours, through Friday. Rain chances over the upcoming weekend are likely to be near a more typical 20% chance and that will continue into early next week. Rainfall totals through the week may near 2″ for a good part of ETX. That is good news since June has been a very dry month. Temperatures are expected to remain below normal with regards to high temperatures through this week, then nearing normal over the weekend/early next week. Have a great week, East Texas.