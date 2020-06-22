Better East Texas: July 4 plans affected by COVID19

Now I understand that we all want a return to normalcy, but there absolutely needs to be some large group COVID prevention practices at these events, and the organizing bodies need to let the citizenry know what they are. So as you prepare for the July 4th weekend, please conduct an information deep dive on any activities and make sure that organizers have protections in place. We are getting through this gradually and a few protective practices will protect us for tomorrow and make for a Better East Texas.