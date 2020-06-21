19-year-old dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 7 in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old man died in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 7 near the FM 2713 intersection in Nacogdoches County Saturday night.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash, which occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Datravis Duncan, 19, of Tenaha, was driving a 2002 Ford pickup when he disregarded the stop sign at the FM 2713 intersection and drove into the path of a 2016 Toyota pickup driven by Timothy Quinn, 26, of Nacogdoches, the press release stated. The Toyota was heading east on SH 7.
Duncan’s passenger, DeSkyhen Crockett, of Center, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nacogdoches County justice of the peace, the press release stated. Crockett played basketball for Center High School.
An ambulance took Duncan to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Quinn was taken to the same hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
“This crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. “No additional information is available at this time.”
