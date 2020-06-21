One injured in early morning shooting incident in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is injured after an early morning shooting during a large gathering in Smith County.
Deputies responded to a shots fire call shortly before 2 a.m. at the 13000 block of County Road 3104 in Smith County.
When deputies arrived on scene, they were notified that a shooting victim was being taken to Good Sheperd Hospital in Longview after being shot.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
The name of the victim has not yet been released. We are working to find out if any suspects have been arrested in relation to the shooting.
No other injuries were reported. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.