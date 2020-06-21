Kansas City has no plans to bring in Super Bowl MVP’s favorite restaurant chain

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KLTV) - Even though the reigning Super Bowl MVP is a big fan of the Texas-based restaurant chain, Whataburger has no plans to open one of its burger joints in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Whataburger brand is down-home Texas style, so when a certain Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who happens to be from East Texas who is quickly, if not yet, becoming the face of the NFL hopes for a brand he grew up with to be in the same city, maybe it could still happen one day.
Of the 800 Whataburger locations, there’s not one in Kansas City, Missouri. However, one of its favorite fans is pining for the burger favorite to land there.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, who was raised on the Whataburger brand, is a pretty good brand himself. He recently let the “cat-chup” out of the bag.
“I have Hunts. I do Heinz; I do it all,” Mahomes said during a press conference. “My favorite is probably Whataburger ketchup. Texas people would know that.”
He’s right. All Texans, even transplanted ones, are all too familiar with Whataburger ketchup.
After Mahomes made his love for Whataburger and ketchup known, the internet went bonkers, and so did Whataburger.
Billy Stark., Whataburger’s training director, was flattered back in 2018 when he spoke to KLTV.
“Well, Patrick Mahomes let a lot of people in on it,” Stark said the previous interview. “However, there is a big ketchup fan club out there. People come in and buy it for their kids at Christmas when they go off to places that don’t have Whataburger in their community. They buy their kids ketchup for Christmas. What’s great now is they can go out and buy it online; they can go online and buy it. So everybody in the country can have some if they just go to Whataburger dot com.”
The next part of the story didn’t age very well, but who knew?
There are no plans at this time for the famous burger joint to arrive in Kansas City. The closest one is in Arrowhead Stadium in Rogers, Arkansas, which is three and a half hours away from Mahomes’ new stomping grounds.
“Well, I’ll never say never,” Stark said. “Whataburger fans are very loyal, like sports fans. They’re loyal to their brand. Whataburger’s a growing company. I can’t say what’s going to happen in the future, so maybe one day we’ll open up the doors in Kansas City.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.