Habitat for Humanity home in parade of homes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This year’s parade of homes in Tyler has something it’s never had before; a Habitat for Humanity home in the parade.
“It’s something different,” said Jack Wilson, the CEO for Smith County Habitat for Humanity. “A price break on a particular home that’s different than all the other homes in the parade.”
Wilson said he’s very excited to showcase a Habitat home in the parade because it’ll help people understand the kind of homes the company makes.
“[There is] a lot of individuals that can’t go to a bank and buy a $200,000 home, $250,000 and up,” said Wilson. “But, we’re filling a major niche in Smith County.”
The home in the parade has interest already, but Wilson said it’s still available for anyone interested.
“If somebody in the parade of homes comes in and they take a look at it and say can I go, get pre-qualified, and come back and talk to you, absolutely,” said Wilson.
While the model in the parade is more of a “base model home” or “H1″, Wilson said it’s producing an opportunity for Habitat to introduce it’s new program; making homes with more amenities, labeled “H2″.
“In this particular case, the H2 homeowners, we ask them to go to a bank and become pre-qualified and we become the builder now,” said Wilson. “They could get granite counter tops, tile on their floor, sprinkler systems. They can add a lot of amenities, that we can’t do to try to keep it affordable for that income group that we’re trying to get settled into a home.”
Wilson said he’s looking forward to many more people understanding what Habitat for Humanity does and helping more in Smith County get into their dream homes.
The furniture in the Habitat home in the parade is from Southside Furniture and the Habitat ReStore. IT doesn’t come with the home, but Wilson said it can be purchased by the home owner, if they choose.
