Fire crews responding to structure fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews in Longview are responding to an early morning structure fire.
According to the department’s Twitter account, firefighters were dispatched shortly before 5:30 a.m. to battle a blaze at a home in the area of Victor Drive and Hollers Street.
Details about the fire are limited at this time.
Right now, there are no reports of any injuries. There is no word on what caused the fire.
An investigator with the Longview Fire Marshal’s Office is heading to the scene to begin their investigation.
We will have more details as soon as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.