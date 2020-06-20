WEXBTRA: Jacksonville residents gather for Juneteenth parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents, families, and friends gathered together for a Juneteenth parade in Jacksonville that involved cars, horses, and some 4-wheelers Saturday.
The route included a left on Lincoln, a left on Sheridan, a right on Looney, a left on Benson, a right on Churchhill, a left on Columbia, a left on Holloway, a right on Esther, and a left on M.B. Davis/Park Drive. It ended at Lincoln Park.
Celebrations at Lincoln Park include a car show, a bounce house, pickup volleyball, and water games for children. It is expected to wrap up in the early evening today.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez spoke with participants and the NAACP about the importance of celebrating and supporting this event.
