Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Despite our cloudy and rainy start this morning, temperatures still managed to steadily warm back into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. More showers and storms will develop in southern Oklahoma overnight and will once again try to move into the northern half of East Texas sometime around sunrise tomorrow morning. Skies will dry out throughout the later morning and early afternoon hours before more pop up showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible later in the day. A very similar forecast for Monday, then much more likely rain chances move in on Tuesday and Wednesday as showers and storms will be likely throughout both days. These two good shots at rain will be very beneficial to East Texas as dry spots have begun to pop up on our weekly drought monitor, and they’ll even keep afternoon temperatures pretty tame in the upper 80s. Showers and isolated thundershowers will also be possible on Thursday and Friday of next week but will be more spotty in nature. Skies look to dry out a bit more as we advance into the first half of the next weekend.