2 police officers suffered minor injuries while detaining suspect at Tyler hotel; suspect IDed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Tyler police officers suffered minor injuries during a scuffle with a man they were trying to take into custody at a hotel early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 2800 block W NW Loop 323 to the OYO Hotel in Tyler for reports of a disturbance.
Investigators on scene said responding officers were attempting to arrest a man for refusing to leave the hotel.
Tyler police officers said the man appeared to be intoxicated and became combative with the officers as they attempted to detain him. One officer and the suspect fell through the lobby window as they struggled.
KLTV was told that none of the injuries were life-threatening, but one officer did receive injuries to his face. Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department said one officer got two stitches above his eye, and the other suffered an abrasion to his arm.
“They’re going to be OK,” Erbaugh said.
Erbaugh said the suspect is Carlos Alfredo Prieto, of Arlington. Prieto, who is still being held in the Smith County Jail, was charged with two counts of assault of a public servant, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest. His bond amount has been set at $1,500 for three of the misdemeanor charges.
The incident is still under investigation.
