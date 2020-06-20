Police officer injured while detaining suspect at Tyler hotel

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Police officer is recovering in a hospital after being seriously injured during a scuffle with a man at a hotel he was trying to take into custody.
Officers were called to the 2800 W NW Loop 323 to the OYO Hotel in Tyler for reports of a disturbance.
Investigators on scene say responding officers were attempting to arrest a man for refusing to leave the hotel.
Tyler Police say the man appeared to be intoxicated and became combative with the officer as he attempted to detain him, and they fell through the lobby window as they struggled.
We're told from officials that none of the injuries were life threatening, but the officer did receive serious injuries to his face.
The suspect involved has not been identified but is now facing numerous charges, including assault on a peace officer.
The incident is still under investigation.
