Jacksonville residents gather for Juneteenth parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents, families, and friends gathered together for a Juneteenth parade in Jacksonville that involved cars, horses, and some 4-wheelers Saturday.
The route through Jacksonville ended at Lincoln Park. The celebration that took place at Lincoln Park included a car show, a bounce house, pickup volleyball, and water games for children. The celebration wrapped up early Saturday evening.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez spoke with participants and the NAACP about the importance of celebrating and supporting this event.
Over 100 people were in attendance in this year’s Juneteenth parade, and Jacksonville resident David McGowan explained why he’s attending.
“We all come out to celebrate and have a good time. June 19th was the day that slaves were free, so we’re all out here to come and support it and have a good time,” said McGowan/ “We can have a good time all together. This is one of the important days where this is the day that we come out, and we all come together and do a positive thing for the black community.”
McGowan said this yearly event feels different for him.
“It really does because we have a lot of things going on in the world today,” McGowan said. “We’re trying to step up and make a big change. I see everybody is coming together as one like it’s supposed to be. Therefore, this one is very special to us. We’re making a lot of big changes. This is a special one for us.”
As some communities celebrate Juneteenth, Cedrick Granberry, the president of the NAACP’s Tyler branch, said it’s key to remember its past.
“It’s important to know our history when you move forward with the Juneteenth celebration to not only understand why we celebrate it but exactly what we’re celebrating.”
