Homeless mission guards against possible second Covid outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Should a second wave of COVID-19 happen, an East Texas shelter is worried about a group of people that fall into the “at-risk” category: The homeless.
The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview is enforcing strict protocols in an effort to keep the homeless who stay with them safe from the virus.
With the threat of a possible second wave, the mission has strict rules for anyone coming in. The rules are intended to save a vulnerable homeless population.
“The homeless are at risk simply because of the lack of continuing medical care. Or, either drug addiction or alcoholism in their past caused them to be in a compromised state as well. Just to make sure we’re protecting those that could be vulnerable to this,” said mission director Brian Livingston.
At the height of the COVID-19 scare in the winter, the mission was housing nearly 200 people a night, many sleeping on the floor, and its staff was trying to keep tabs on everyone in and out.
“That’s one of the reasons we’re being extra careful with the volunteers that come in,” Livingston said.
However, there are fewer men coming into the men’s shelter now, and that could be because of the stricter rules.
“We’re continuing with temperature checks, having a place to quarantine people if need be,” Livingston said.
The House of Hope women’s shelter is also restricting the movement of its housed and locking down all unnecessary traffic.
They hope that all the precautions continue to work.
“We haven’t had any cases of anyone who’s worked here, lived here, stayed here. We’d love to get back to normal whatever that’s going to look like in the future,” Livingston said.
The mission currently is in need of donations of bottled water and bedding materials.
