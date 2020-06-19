Solidarity march to kick off Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s Juneteenth Celebration will start with a solidarity march Saturday morning.
District 3 City Councilmember Wray Wade tells us this year’s celebration is about healing and coming together.
“We’re looking to just bring everyone in Longview, not just south Longview, but everyone from Longview together and celebrate what’s great about black and African American history,” Wray said. “This time more than ever solidarity within our community is very important and what better way to do that than to have a Juneteenth celebration.”
The solidarity march will start at Foster Middle School and end at Broughton Park. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
“The solidarity march, once again in keeping with the them of celebrating what’s great about this community, what’s great about Longview, is bringing everyone together to show a little love and excitement and also some healing for every thing that has transpired in our country,” Wade said.
Past Juneteenth celebrations have only used a portion of Broughton Park, but Wade said this year’s celebration will use the entire park in order to provide more room for social distancing.
He said the city is encouraging everyone to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
There will be tents and food vendors at the park.
