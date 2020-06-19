Schools preaching safety first during summer workouts

The UIL does not require programs to shut down the entire workout session if a student test positive. According to their website, “If a positive case is identified among a participant in these summer activities, either staff or student, the group to which that staff or student was assigned and in contact with must be removed from the sessions while all members of the group self-isolate. If the confirmed individual regularly had close contact outside a single group, then all of the students and staff with whom the confirmed individual had close contact shall be removed from workouts for two weeks.”