Pandemic pushes Tyler nurse’s capital murder trial to 2021

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -An East Texas man accused of killing patients while working as a nurse will wait longer for his day in court due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just too big an investment to have to do again,” said 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy. “It just injects a level of uncertainty in this trial.”
William George Davis was to stand trial in August but will now wait until September 2021.
Davis is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. He was arrested in June 2018 and is charged with capital murder of multiple persons, murder, and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The state is seeking the death penalty.
The court, defense and prosecution were in rare agreement about postponing the trial during the hearing held online Friday morning. A prohibition on jury trials is in place until August 1, due to the pandemic.
“Because of the COVID-19 situation we’ve had difficulty getting some of the witnesses interviewed, some of our experts have been unable to participate with us because of social distancing,” said Phillip Hayes, Davis’s defense attorney. “But also because we have a forensic pathologist who is doing COVID autopsies 7 days a week, and she hasn’t been able to meet with us in almost a month.”
Hayes said there are other concerns related to the pandemic, such as how to pick a jury in a post-pandemic situation. He said he would have filed for a continuance if going to trial meant everyone wearing masks in the courtroom.
Putman referenced a Harris County case in which the trial was postponed, and court was forced to isolate at home for two weeks after being exposed to COVID-19.
“I think this is one of those times that the state and defense find themselves in the same position,” Putman said. “…I’m concerned about mistrial, I guess is what I’m trying to say, if something were to happen in the middle of it.”
The court and attorneys expressed concern about the effort to coordinate the many experts and witnesses that will be required.
“Nobody wants a delay but at the same time we don’t want to do it twice either,” Putman said. “Doing it sooner and then redoing it wouldn’t save anybody time or money.”
“All of this is beyond my control except starting it and having to stop it and do it all again. I could do that but I think that’s not prudent,” Kennedy said.
Jury selection process will now begin on July 29, 2021, with individual voir dire set for Aug. 9, 2021.
The new trial date is September 7, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.