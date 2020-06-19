One person injured in shooting at Tyler gas station

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been injured in a shooting which occurred at a South Tyler gas station.
According to Tyler police, it happened at the City Fuel Express located in the 7000 block of S. Broadway Ave.
Police said the clerk of the business was outside taking the trash out when he was confronted by two suspects who produced weapons. Police said the suspects shot the clerk in the knee.
The clerk was able to make it back inside the business where a witness called 911.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating.
