Longtime Longview police officer dies of cancer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have announced that a 15-year veteran officer has died.
Officer Cedric Davis died Friday morning following a battle with cancer.
Davis started his career with Longview in 2004 and worked as a patrol officer and a field-training officer.
The department posted the following on its Facebook page:
“Cedric was a dedicated and loyal officer that loved his God, his family, co-workers, and the community that he served. There was not a time when you ran into Cedric that he did not have an infectious smile on his face serving our community.”
