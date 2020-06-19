Longtime Longview police officer dies of cancer

Longview Police Officer Cedric Davis has died from cancer. (Source: Longview police)
By Jeff Awtrey | June 19, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 12:27 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have announced that a 15-year veteran officer has died.

Officer Cedric Davis died Friday morning following a battle with cancer.

Davis started his career with Longview in 2004 and worked as a patrol officer and a field-training officer.

The department posted the following on its Facebook page:

“Cedric was a dedicated and loyal officer that loved his God, his family, co-workers, and the community that he served. There was not a time when you ran into Cedric that he did not have an infectious smile on his face serving our community.”

