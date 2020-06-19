51 inmates, 8 staff members at Gregg County Jail test positive for COVID-19

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said a total of 51 inmates and eight staff members at the Gregg County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the majority of those tested positive were asymptomatic and as of June 19, only 17 inmates still remained positive. The post said the sheriff’s office anticipates them to be retested and medically cleared in the near future.
Along with the inmates, eight staff members at the Gregg County Jail tested positive for COVID-19. The post said five of them have fully recovered, been retested and medically cleared, and have returned to their positions. The other three are doing well and continue their recovery at home, the post said. The sheriff’s office anticipates they will be retested and medically cleared in the near future.
