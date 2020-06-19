Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s. Winds from the south will be breezy at times. Overnight lows will drop into the low 70s. Tomorrow is the official first day of Summer and it sure is going to feel like it with mid 90s and clear skies. For Father’s day on Sunday, skies will be clear in the morning but additional cloud cover will move in during the afternoon and we could see a few showers. Monday will be partly sunny and in the low 90s with a chance for an afternoon shower. Rain chances increase for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as temperatures drop into the upper 80s and low 90s.