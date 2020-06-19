Flint professional fisherman to compete in FLW Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit next week

“It’s actually the second, we had one a week ago in Lake Toho in Orlando, Florida, it was a major-league fishing event. We had all the safety protocol, face-covering, social distancing and of course, he only had two people at a boat at a time and the boats were typically 20 feet long. So we were able to keep our distance so it was very controlled, very I guess conscious because of all the protocol trying to keep everybody safe. So it went off, it was an awesome event to get back to doing something that we love to do,” Jordon said.