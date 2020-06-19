Flint professional fisherman to compete in FLW Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit next week

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Kelly Jordon is competing in his second fishing tournament since the COVID-19 shutdown eased up. He’s from Flint and next week he’ll compete in the FLW Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, that stop is in Dayton, Tenn.
An avid fisherman, there have been no second thoughts.
“Well I’ve been fishing my entire life and I’ve been a professional angler for about 25 years now. I was also a fishing guide in Lake Fork for seven years a while back as well so fishing is my passion and it’s a sport and I’m very fortunate to compete in sport-fishing so it’s great,” Jordon said
Fishing is a passion, much like golf or tennis, no team sport here all individual effort.
“Where that love of fishing comes from, you know a lot of people asked me that question. I’d say from the good Lord. I say that’s my best answer because other than that I don’t know, I just love to fish, love to be outside,” he said.
While practicing during the shutdown you have to admit fishing is a pretty good social distancing sport.
This will be Jordon’s second fishing event since the COVID-19 lock-downs eased up.
“It’s actually the second, we had one a week ago in Lake Toho in Orlando, Florida, it was a major-league fishing event. We had all the safety protocol, face-covering, social distancing and of course, he only had two people at a boat at a time and the boats were typically 20 feet long. So we were able to keep our distance so it was very controlled, very I guess conscious because of all the protocol trying to keep everybody safe. So it went off, it was an awesome event to get back to doing something that we love to do,” Jordon said.
