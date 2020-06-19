East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Another very warm day across East Texas on this Friday. The rain chances today are less than 10% once again. Tomorrow, we are looking for the possibility of a few more showers than previously forecast as a weak outflow-boundary may make it into ETX starting in the morning. We are not expecting a lot of rain, but some is possible. On Father’s Day, the chances for PM showers/thundershowers increases a bit and then fair chances for generally afternoon/evening rain will continue through most all of next week. Hoping we all see some rainfall next week. June has been dry, so we need to see at least something. Temperatures should remain fairly warm through early next week, then as more rain continues to move into the area, high temperatures should only be in the upper 80s on Wed/Thur. Lesser chances for rain next Friday will allow temperatures to rise back into the lower 90s again. Low temperatures are likely to remain in the lower to middle 70s through the next week. By the way, Summer officially begins tomorrow! Have a wonderful weekend and Happy Father’s Day to all of you Father’s out there.