Altercation leads to shooting near Gun Barrel City, one in hospital

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An altercation between two people near Gun Barrel City escalated into a shooting which sent one person to the hospital Friday.
According to Henderson County sheriff Botie Hillhouse, at approximately 4 a.m. Friday, an altercation broke out between two people in the city limits of Gun Barrel City. The altercation reportedly involved a gun.
The sheriff said one of the individuals ran outside the home and into the county yelling for help. Another man, who lived in the Oak Harbor subdivision, came out and talked to the man who said someone was after him and he had a gun.
At that time, Devontay Gray, 18, pulled up in a vehicle and another altercation ensued between Gray and the man who had been asked for help. The man then retrieved a shotgun and Gray allegedly got out of his vehicle and a gun was seen on him.
The man told Gray to leave. That’s when Gray allegedly fired three shots at the man, one of which grazed him. The man returned fire and Gray was struck. The sheriff said Gray continued to fire but then drove to the hospital.
Gray remains in a hospital under custody. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and is under county supervision.
