WATCH: East Texas doctor and patient talk about their experiences with NASH, or Fatty Liver Disease

June 18, 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NASH Day was last Friday - June 12 - and it’s designed to raise awareness about Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis. 

Two people, a doctor and patient, spoke on East Texas Now about NASH.

Dr. Parvel Mantry explained what NASH or Fatty Liver Disease is, and broke down who it affects, and what people need to do to help stay safe.

Mitch Henderson, a NASH patient, spoke about his experiences with the surprise discovery that he had this disease and what it was like going through a liver transplant.

