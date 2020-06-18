Suspects who allegedly stole $1 million in equipment from Florida cannabis oil lab arrested in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County law enforcement officials have arrested several individuals in connection with a burglary which occurred at a Florida cannabis oil lab.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on June 12, detectives from Port Orange, FL contacted Smith County authorities with information that Nathan Silva, 28, and Bronwyn Yearwood-Stinchcomb, 19, were suspected to be in the area and were wanted for allegedly stealing from a cannabis oil lab in Florida.
They were suspected to be at the Pilot truck stop located near the intersection of Interstate 20 and FM 14. A plan was coordinated with detectives, Smith County deputies, Texas Rangers, and DPS.
Authorities went to the truck stop and found Silva and Yearwood-Stinchcomb there. They were taken into custody for the warrants from Florida.
Law enforcement also arrested Wendy Silva, 49, after they said she was found to have over $11,000 worth of stolen items in her possession. Authorities said she may face additional charges.
Overall, approximately $1 million worth of stolen lab equipment was recovered.
