One dead in Upshur County shooting, suspect arrested

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in a fatal shooting in Upshur County has been arrested and is charged with murder.
According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:40 am Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting in the Rhonesboro Community. They said it happened in the 200 block of Private Road 3051 and when they arrived, they were told by witnesses that the person who had been shot was being transported to a hospital in Quitman by a private vehicle. The sheriff’s office said witnesses also informed deputies that the person who shot the victim had also left the location.
Deputies were able to locate the suspect at a home in the 300 block of Private Road 4351 where he was taken into custody.
The victim was identified as Michial Clint Moses and was pronounced dead at the hospital by Wood County JP Tony Gilbreath. The suspect, who is identified as Matthew Harris, 36, is currently in the Upshur County Jail charged with murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.