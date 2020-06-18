One dead in Upshur County shooting, suspect arrested

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:40 am Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting in the Rhonesboro Community. They said it happened in the 200 block of Private Road 3051 and when they arrived, they were told by witnesses that the person who had been shot was being transported to a hospital in Quitman by a private vehicle. The sheriff’s office said witnesses also informed deputies that the person who shot the victim had also left the location.